Gold's price hits $5,230 per ounce, highest in nearly a month
Business
Gold just jumped to $5,230 per ounce—its highest in nearly a month—capping off a 7.6% gain for February and eyeing its seventh straight monthly rise.
The surge comes as global tensions and a weaker dollar have more people turning to gold as a safe haven.
Gold's upward trajectory and potential future gains
If you're watching your money or thinking about investing, year-over-year change not reported in the Reuters source.
With US-Iran nuclear talks dragging on and military tensions rising, investors are looking for stability—and gold is delivering.
Silver's significant rise
It's not just gold getting attention.
Spot silver rose 4.8% to $92.60 and is on course for a 9.7% monthly gain, as more people look for safer places to park their cash when things feel uncertain worldwide.