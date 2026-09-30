Gold's safe haven status questioned after recent price drops
Business
Gold has long been seen as a safe place to park your money when things get shaky in the world.
But lately, even with global conflicts and rising oil prices, gold prices have actually dropped.
That's left a lot of people wondering if gold still works as a shield against inflation and uncertainty.
Investors rethink safe haven in 2026
With markets changing fast and investors looking for better returns, investors aren't sticking with gold like they used to.
Instead, they're exploring new options that fit today's risks and rewards, basically rethinking what safe haven really means in 2026.