Google and OpenAI join IPL teams to boost AI trust Business Apr 13, 2026

Big names like Google and OpenAI are teaming up with almost every IPL team this season. Their aim? To boost trust in AI and get more people using it, all by tapping into the IPL's huge, young fanbase.

As Binda Dey from Knight Riders puts it, these partnerships help AI brands connect culturally and stay relevant with digital-first audiences.