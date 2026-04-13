Google and OpenAI join IPL teams to boost AI trust
Business
Big names like Google and OpenAI are teaming up with almost every IPL team this season. Their aim? To boost trust in AI and get more people using it, all by tapping into the IPL's huge, young fanbase.
As Binda Dey from Knight Riders puts it, these partnerships help AI brands connect culturally and stay relevant with digital-first audiences.
AI deals add ₹300-₹400 cr annually
AI sponsorships are quickly becoming a major revenue stream for the league.
Chandan Sharma from Adani Group mentioned a ₹270 crore deal with Gemini and BCCI over three years, while overall AI deals now add ₹300 to ₹400 crore each year to IPL's earnings.
Experts expect even bigger growth, up to 40% more in the next two seasons, as cricket's reach keeps expanding.