Google, Apple, Airbus expand office spaces in India

India's role in global tech expansion

Google's ramping up at Alembic City with a huge lease that could grow even more.

Apple's taking over 389,000 square feet at Embassy Zenith to boost its engineering and design teams.

Airbus isn't far behind, growing its space at Titanium Tech Park to 800,000 square feet.

All this points to India becoming an even bigger hotspot for top tech talent and global companies looking to invest in better workplaces.