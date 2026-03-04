Google, Apple, Airbus expand office spaces in India
Big names like Google, Apple, and Airbus are seriously expanding their campuses in India.
Instead of moving to new locations, they're making the most of their existing spaces—showing just how important India has become for global tech and innovation centers.
India's role in global tech expansion
Google's ramping up at Alembic City with a huge lease that could grow even more.
Apple's taking over 389,000 square feet at Embassy Zenith to boost its engineering and design teams.
Airbus isn't far behind, growing its space at Titanium Tech Park to 800,000 square feet.
All this points to India becoming an even bigger hotspot for top tech talent and global companies looking to invest in better workplaces.