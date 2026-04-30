Google Cloud posts $20B Q1 2026 revenue from AI demand
Business
Google Cloud just hit $20 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, a huge 63% jump from last year.
The big driver? Massive demand for AI tools, with generative AI products growing nearly 800%, and Google Gemini Enterprise up 40% quarter over quarter.
Clearly, businesses everywhere are rushing to adopt smarter cloud technology.
Google Cloud backlog doubles to $462B
Even with all this growth, CEO Sundar Pichai says Google Cloud is struggling to keep up: the backlog has doubled to $462 billion.
To fix this, Google's rolling out new hardware and expanding data centers, hoping to clear half that backlog in two years.
Plus, big-money deals and new customers are both doubling as companies lean even harder into cloud-powered AI.