Google Cloud sees clients prefer short flexible AI contracts
Business
Google Cloud is seeing more clients ask for short, flexible contracts instead of the usual long-term deals.
With AI changing so fast, businesses want to stay nimble and jump on new tech as it comes out.
As Karan Bajwa, president of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud, puts it, these quick agreements help companies adopt the latest AI while building lasting partnerships.
Google Cloud revenue $30.71 billion
This shift isn't just a Google thing: big Indian IT firms are also landing more short-term AI projects.
Google's cloud revenue doubled to $30.71 billion. By offering top AI tools from OpenAI and Anthropic, Google is stepping up against rivals like AWS and Microsoft Azure.
India is a big focus too, with new data centers helping boost Google's presence both locally and worldwide.