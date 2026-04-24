Google Cloud ramps up India investments

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has revealed that the tech giant is planning to ramp up its investments in India, according to Moneycontrol. The investment will be across infrastructure, engineering talent, and enterprise partnerships. Kurian made this announcement on the sidelines of Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, US. He stressed on India's strategic importance to Google's growth strategy and future plans for AI technology expansion.

Infrastructure investment Infrastructure investment in AI Kurian said that Google is looking at India from four perspectives, one of which is building long-term infrastructure. He was referring to the large-scale data center being built to host all of Google's services, including AI. In October, Google had announced a $15 billion investment over five years to build a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the company's largest investment outside the US so far.

Hub details Gigawatt-scale data center campus The Visakhapatnam facility will combine AI infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy capacity, and a new subsea gateway. It will be the first gigawatt-scale data center campus in India. In February, Google had also announced the America-India Connect initiative to deliver new subsea cable routes for better AI connectivity between the US, India, and several Southern Hemisphere destinations.

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Talent expansion Expanding engineering presence in India Kurian also highlighted Google's large engineering presence in India, where R&D teams are building software for various products. He said that the company will continue to invest in its engineering talent here. Over the last year, Google has expanded its operations in India with a workforce of over 10,000 employees, one of its biggest bases outside the US.

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Partnership strategy Partnerships with Indian IT firms Kurian also revealed that Google is working with several companies in India to bring its technology to businesses of all sizes. This includes major system integrators such as TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys﻿, and Cognizant. The tech giant has also expanded partnerships with these IT firms around its enterprise offering Gemini Enterprise in recent months.