Google co-founder's $450M superyacht takes hours to refuel

Refueling a yacht as big as Dragonfly is no small task. Gibraltar's bunkering infrastructure, designed for large vessels, can pump fuel at rates of up to 80 metric tons per hour.

A hypothetical 500-metric-ton refill would take around 6 hours 45 minutes and cost between $690,000 and $720,000.

If the vessel needed a 1,000-metric-ton uplift, it would take about 12.5 hours and cost between $1.38 million and $1.44 million.