Google co-founders move assets as California eyes billionaire tax
Business
Google's Sergey Brin and Larry Page are shifting their business assets out of California, just as the state considers a hefty new tax on billionaires.
Brin moved or dissolved 15 companies, including those tied to his superyacht and airport terminal, while Page made over 45 companies inactive or relocated them elsewhere.
Why does it matter?
California's proposed Billionaire Tax Act would hit anyone worth over $1 billion with a one-time 5% tax—even if they leave the state after January 1, 2026.
The plan could raise $100 billion for healthcare and food aid but has prompted wealthy residents to rethink where they keep their money.
Moves like these show how quickly the ultra-rich adapt when new taxes are on the table.