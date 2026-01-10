Next Article
EU finally seals massive trade deal with South America's Mercosur
Business
After 25 years of back-and-forth, the European Union has approved a huge trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay).
Despite pushback from some EU countries, most members gave it the green light in Brussels on Friday.
Why should you care?
This is set to be the EU's biggest trade deal ever—impacting over 700 million people.
Once in action, it'll scrap most tariffs between Europe and these South American nations. That means more South American goods (think beef and poultry) heading to Europe, while European cars and tech get easier access there.
Farmers in Europe had concerns about competition, so there are safeguards if imports surge.
It's a major move for global trade—and could influence what ends up on store shelves.