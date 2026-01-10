EU finally seals massive trade deal with South America's Mercosur

Why should you care?

This is set to be the EU's biggest trade deal ever—impacting over 700 million people.

Once in action, it'll scrap most tariffs between Europe and these South American nations. That means more South American goods (think beef and poultry) heading to Europe, while European cars and tech get easier access there.

Farmers in Europe had concerns about competition, so there are safeguards if imports surge.

It's a major move for global trade—and could influence what ends up on store shelves.