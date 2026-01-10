AST SpaceMobile stock pops after Bank of America upgrade

Why does this matter?

AST's value has skyrocketed over 300% in the past year, hitting about $37 billion—even though it has no retail customers and only seven satellites launched since 2017.

Some analysts are excited about the potential for direct-to-phone internet, but others warn that slow adoption, high costs, and tough competition (like Starlink's thousands of satellites) could make profits a long wait—possibly not until 2027 or later.