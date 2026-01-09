Supreme Court hits pause on Trump's global tariffs decision
The US Supreme Court is holding off on its big call about Trump's worldwide tariffs—those extra fees he slapped on nearly all foreign trading partners, plus separate ones for China, Canada, and Mexico over drug concerns.
The justices are weighing whether Trump actually had the authority to do this.
We'll know their answer by June.
Why should you care?
Lower courts already said Trump went too far, and even Supreme Court justices from both sides seem skeptical.
Here's why it matters: Tariffs have brought in a record $215 billion for the government—money Trump wants to use for a bigger military budget and $2,000 payouts to Americans.
If the court shuts these tariffs down, it could shake up his whole trade plan and put those payments (and spending) at risk.
Economists and legal experts are watching closely since this could totally reshape how future presidents handle international trade.