Supreme Court hits pause on Trump's global tariffs decision

Why should you care?

Lower courts already said Trump went too far, and even Supreme Court justices from both sides seem skeptical.

Here's why it matters: Tariffs have brought in a record $215 billion for the government—money Trump wants to use for a bigger military budget and $2,000 payouts to Americans.

If the court shuts these tariffs down, it could shake up his whole trade plan and put those payments (and spending) at risk.

Economists and legal experts are watching closely since this could totally reshape how future presidents handle international trade.