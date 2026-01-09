Lockheed Martin to set up C-130J assembly line in India
Lockheed Martin is planning to build its first-ever C-130J Super Hercules assembly line outside the US—and it could be in India.
This move is tied to India's push to upgrade its aging military transport planes, with around 80 new aircraft on the horizon if Lockheed gets picked.
Why does this matter?
The Indian Air Force already flies 12 C-130Js, and Tata-Lockheed's Hyderabad plant has been making key parts for years.
With a new maintenance hub coming up in Bengaluru, this isn't just about more planes—it's about growing high-tech jobs and boosting India's aerospace skills.
Bigger picture: Defense ties and tech transfer
If the deal goes through, it means more than just shiny new aircraft. It signals deeper defense ties between India and the US, plus a real step toward building advanced military tech at home instead of just buying it from abroad.
For young Indians eyeing careers in engineering or aviation, this could open some exciting doors.