Google inks multi-billion-dollar deal to power Thinking Machines Lab AI Business Apr 22, 2026

Google just inked a multi-billion-dollar partnership with Thinking Machines Lab, the AI startup led by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati.

Thanks to this deal, Thinking Machines gets access to Google's powerful AI tools and Google Cloud AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA's GB300 chips, which can double training speeds.

This makes it one of the first startups to use these cutting-edge systems.