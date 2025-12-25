Google just made a $4.75 billion move for more clean energy
Google's parent company, Alphabet, is set to buy Intersect for $4.75 billion.
This means Google gets access to big new energy and data center projects—helping power its AI ambitions—while Intersect's current sites in Texas and California will keep running on their own.
Why does this matter?
AI needs a ton of electricity, and Google's CEO Sundar Pichai says this deal will help them build data centers faster and push energy innovation to meet growing Cloud demand.
They're even planning sites where data centers sit right next to their own clean power sources, starting with one in Texas that's already being built.
What happens next?
Intersect will still operate separately under its CEO but will work closely with Google on future projects.
The deal should wrap up in the first half of 2026 if all goes smoothly.