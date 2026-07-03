Google loses final appeal against EU's $4.7B antitrust fine
What's the story
Google has lost a major legal battle against a €4.1 billion ($4.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) upheld the penalty, which was imposed by the European Commission in 2018 for abusing Android's market power. This decision marks a significant victory for the Brussels-based regulator, which has been fighting Google through EU courts since then.
Legal affirmation
Penalty for Google's abuse of a dominant position
The ECJ confirmed the penalty for Google's abuse of a dominant position in relation to the Android operating system. The court said, "The appeal brought by Google and its parent company Alphabet against the judgment of the General Court is dismissed, thereby confirming the penalty imposed for Google Search's abuse of a dominant position in the context of the Android operating system."
Impact on operations
Decision opens door for potential lawsuits against Google
The ECJ's ruling constrains Google's Android business model, which has been offering free software in exchange for conditions imposed on mobile phone manufacturers. The European Commission had accused Google of three types of illegal behavior that helped cement the dominance of its search engine back in 2018. The decision also opens the door for a wave of potential lawsuits from those harmed by Google's actions.
Response to ruling
Google responds to ruling
Google said the ruling "fails to recognize our significant investment to ensure Android remains open, interoperable and free." The company added that it has adapted its agreements to comply with the initial decision back in 2018 and is committed to continued innovation and openness for users, partners, and developers.
Industry reaction
FairSearch hails ruling as victory against Google's anti-competitive conduct
FairSearch, a group of complainants that brought the case to the commission in 2013, hailed the ruling as "an important victory in Europe's highest court against Google's anti-competitive conduct in mobile markets." The European Commission had fined Google for illegally forcing handset makers to pre-install its apps and services as a condition for licensing its Play Store.
Penalty reduction
Initial fine was €4.3 billion
In September 2022, the EU's lower General Court upheld most of the Commission's arguments but reduced the fine from €4.3 billion after finding insufficient evidence for specific abuses. The Android case is one of four against Google leading to multibillion-euro fines and was a key part of former EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager's efforts to curb Silicon Valley's growing power.
Ongoing investigations
Google continues to face EU scrutiny under bloc's DMA
Since Vestager's departure in 2024, Google has continued to face EU scrutiny under the bloc's powerful Digital Markets Act (DMA). Earlier this year, the company was ordered to remove technical barriers for rival AI search assistants on Android and share key data with other search engine providers. Separately, it faces penalties under the DMA over allegations of favoring in-house services across its search empire and preventing app developers from steering consumers to offers outside its Play Store.