Google loses final appeal against EU's $4.7B antitrust fine

Ongoing investigations

Google continues to face EU scrutiny under bloc's DMA

Since Vestager's departure in 2024, Google has continued to face EU scrutiny under the bloc's powerful Digital Markets Act (DMA). Earlier this year, the company was ordered to remove technical barriers for rival AI search assistants on Android and share key data with other search engine providers. Separately, it faces penalties under the DMA over allegations of favoring in-house services across its search empire and preventing app developers from steering consumers to offers outside its Play Store.