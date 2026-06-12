Google, Meta commit $300 million to US trades training for AI
Business
Google and Meta are separately investing $300 million in training electricians, welders, plumbers, and other tradespeople needed for building AI and energy projects across the US
With Google pitching in $50 million and Meta covering the rest, they're hoping to fill the gap in skilled labor that's slowing down tech infrastructure.
Construction shortage prompts union backed training
The construction industry is short by hundreds of thousands of workers, so this investment is meant to help close that gap.
Labor groups like the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are on board, saying it could mean more stable jobs for the long run.
Still, some communities worry about too many data centers popping up and whether AI might automate away other jobs down the line.