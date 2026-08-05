Google named India's most attractive employer in 2026 Randstad study
Business
If you're wondering where everyone wants to work in 2026, Google just topped the list as India's most attractive employer, according to the latest Randstad Employer Brand Research.
Tata Group and Amazon aren't far behind, taking second and third place.
The survey included nearly 3,500 people from India as part of a global study covering 34 markets.
Employees seek career growth and flexibility
Employees are looking for more than just a paycheck: they want career growth, a good workplace vibe, flexibility in how they work, well-being support, and solid pay.
The top 10 also features names like Samsung India, Infosys, and Reliance Industries.
Interestingly, almost half of Indian employees are open to switching jobs soon, mainly for better work-life balance or more opportunities to grow.