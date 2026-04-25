Google pledges up to $40B to Anthropic, $10B upfront
Business
Google is investing up to $40 billion in Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI models, with $10 billion upfront and the rest tied to performance.
The goal? Supercharge Anthropic's AI using Google's chips and cloud tech, making their models smarter and faster.
Amazon offers up-to-$25B to Anthropic
Amazon is also in on the action, promising up to $25 billion in Anthropic. Plus, Anthropic has teamed up with Broadcom and CoreWeave for extra computing muscle.
One hiccup: their latest AI model, Mythos, has sparked some cybersecurity worries as Anthropic says it is actively investigating unauthorized access.