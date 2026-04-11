Google secures power distribution license for $15 billion Visakhapatnam hub
Business
Google just scored a power distribution license for its upcoming 1-gigawatt data center hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, a project worth $15 billion and the biggest single foreign investment India's seen so far.
With this move, Google can run its own electricity supply, making the new campus more efficient and reliable.
Google AI-ready campus to use renewables
This license lets Google tap into renewable energy, helping keep the lights on 24/7, important since power is the single largest operating cost of a data center.
The facility is set to be AI-ready and will officially break ground on April 28.
Built with Adani Infra Limited, the project will spread across three sites near Visakhapatnam.