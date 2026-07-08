Google selects 20 AI start-ups for India accelerator program
What's the story
Google has announced the selection of 20 artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups for its India Accelerator program. The move marks the 10th year of the initiative in India. The chosen companies were selected from a pool of around 2,500 applications, showcasing their potential and innovation in the field. The cohort represents a growing technical maturity within India's start-up ecosystem, tackling high-impact challenges across various sectors such as climate change and healthcare.
Support and mentorship
Start-ups to get mentorship, access to Google's AI stack
The selected start-ups will get extensive support and mentorship from Google, along with access to the tech giant's AI stack. This is part of an effort by the company to help these firms scale their innovative products effectively. The focus areas for this year's cohort include climate, healthcare, developer workflows, and finance solutions.
Highlights
Platforms like Aikenist optimize radiology workflows by 70%
In healthcare and legal systems, platforms like Aikenist optimize radiology workflows by 70%, while Adalat AI digitizes Indian courts to accelerate case resolutions. Financial and security operations are seeing massive automation, with Binocs streamlining corporate due diligence, OnFinanceAI managing complex regulatory compliance, and Zeron deploying active defense agents against cyber risks. Meanwhile, companies like Ayna and Soundverse AI are reshaping creative industries by automating fashion cataloging and music production lifecycles.