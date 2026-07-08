The chosen companies were selected from 2,500 applications

Google selects 20 AI start-ups for India accelerator program

By Mudit Dube 05:43 pm Jul 08, 202605:43 pm

What's the story

Google has announced the selection of 20 artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups for its India Accelerator program. The move marks the 10th year of the initiative in India. The chosen companies were selected from a pool of around 2,500 applications, showcasing their potential and innovation in the field. The cohort represents a growing technical maturity within India's start-up ecosystem, tackling high-impact challenges across various sectors such as climate change and healthcare.