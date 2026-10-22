Google study finds nearly 80% of Indian insurance buying digital
Thinking about insurance? You're not alone. Most insurance buyers in India now start their search online.
According to a new study by Google, with McKinsey & Company as its knowledge partner, nearly 80% of the insurance buying process happens digitally, with search engines and videos playing a big role.
In fact, these digital tools influence about 40% of health and life insurance sales.
Digitally influenced buyers shortlist insurers online
A lot of buyers, especially younger ones, prefer to narrow down their options online before talking to an adviser for the details.
The study calls this group Digitally Influenced, Closed with Assistance (DICA).
Around 78% shortlist insurers online before getting advice, and more than half stick with their original picks.
But when it comes to high-value policies, most people still want an expert's help to make sure everything's clear.