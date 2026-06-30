Google Ventures leads $30 million seed for Nebex, founder Tejpaul Bhatia
Business
Google Ventures just led a $30 million seed round for Nebex, a new fintech company founded by former Axiom Space CEO Tejpaul Bhatia.
Nebex wants to make it easier for US space companies to strike international deals by connecting them with foreign governments and investors and handling the tricky cross-border payments along the way.
Nebex teams with JPMorgan Chase
Nebex has teamed up with JPMorgan Chase and is talking to global agencies and big investors, especially as interest in space grows following the successful initial public offering of SpaceX this month.
The platform's beta drops this summer, with a full launch planned by year-end.