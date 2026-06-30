Google Ventures leads $30 million seed for Nebex, founder Tejpaul Bhatia Business Jun 30, 2026

Google Ventures just led a $30 million seed round for Nebex, a new fintech company founded by former Axiom Space CEO Tejpaul Bhatia.

Nebex wants to make it easier for US space companies to strike international deals by connecting them with foreign governments and investors and handling the tricky cross-border payments along the way.