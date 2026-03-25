Google veteran Brittin becomes new BBC director general
Business
The BBC just named Matt Brittin, a longtime Google leader, as its new director general.
This shake-up comes while the broadcaster faces a $10 billion lawsuit from Donald Trump over a documentary that allegedly edited Trump's January 6 speech before the 2024 elections.
Brittin said he wants to build on the BBC's reach, trust and creative strengths and help it thrive as a public service fit for the future.
'I can't wait to start this work'
Brittin, who called the BBC "an extraordinary, uniquely British asset," wants to boost trust and creativity while making sure the corporation keeps up with changing times.
He's excited about taking on both risks and opportunities ahead: "I can't wait to start this work."