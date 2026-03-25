Google veteran Brittin becomes new BBC director general Business Mar 25, 2026

The BBC just named Matt Brittin, a longtime Google leader, as its new director general.

This shake-up comes while the broadcaster faces a $10 billion lawsuit from Donald Trump over a documentary that allegedly edited Trump's January 6 speech before the 2024 elections.

Brittin said he wants to build on the BBC's reach, trust and creative strengths and help it thrive as a public service fit for the future.