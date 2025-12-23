Google's bringing back green card sponsorships in 2026
After a three-year pause following major layoffs, Google is set to boost its green card (PERM) applications for H-1B visa holders in 2026.
Eligible employees will hear from the company's external legal counsel early next year about their PERM eligibility.
What's PERM, and who gets it?
PERM is the first step for foreign workers aiming for US permanent residency.
To qualify at Google, you'll need a degree, relevant experience, an office-based role (no remote work), and a "moderate impact" or better performance rating.
Why does this matter now?
With tech giants like Amazon and Meta also pausing sponsorships during recent layoffs, many visa holders have been left anxious about their future.
Google's move could ease some of that stress—offering hope to thousands facing high fees and long waits just to stay in the US.