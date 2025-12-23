Google's bringing back green card sponsorships in 2026

PERM is the first step for foreign workers aiming for US permanent residency. To qualify at Google, you'll need a degree, relevant experience, an office-based role (no remote work), and a "moderate impact" or better performance rating.

Why does this matter now?

With tech giants like Amazon and Meta also pausing sponsorships during recent layoffs, many visa holders have been left anxious about their future.

Google's move could ease some of that stress—offering hope to thousands facing high fees and long waits just to stay in the US.