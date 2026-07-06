Gopal Jain says India could soon lead global enterprise AI
Business
India might soon lead the world in enterprise AI, according to Gopal Jain (MD and CEO, Gaja Alternative Asset Management).
He points to India's massive pool of tech talent and its ability to grow across all parts of the AI industry as major reasons for this potential.
In his words, India is "well positioned to become a global hub for AI applications and enterprise AI services."
Jain backs patient PE in India
Jain highlights that patient, domestic private equity is key for building strong AI foundations here.
He also thinks greater awareness and easier access to investments are needed to expand India's alternative investment industry.
By leveraging domestic resources and technological expertise, India could unlock opportunities in this sector, he adds.