Gopal Jain says India could soon lead global enterprise AI Business Jul 06, 2026

India might soon lead the world in enterprise AI, according to Gopal Jain (MD and CEO, Gaja Alternative Asset Management).

He points to India's massive pool of tech talent and its ability to grow across all parts of the AI industry as major reasons for this potential.

In his words, India is "well positioned to become a global hub for AI applications and enterprise AI services."