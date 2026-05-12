GoPro mulls sale or merger after Oliver Wyman camera collaboration
Business
GoPro just announced it is thinking about selling itself or merging with another company.
This comes after teaming up with consulting firm Oliver Wyman to find new uses for its camera technology in defense and aerospace.
The news sent GoPro's shares up more than 27% in after-hours trading.
Board hires financial advisor after enquiries
The board is bringing in a financial advisor to help review all options, especially since they have been getting some unsolicited strategic enquiries lately.
GoPro is making these moves as it tries to bounce back from recent losses: Its latest quarter showed bigger losses and dropping sales, and earlier this year, the company brought in a new CFO to help turn things around.