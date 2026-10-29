Gordon Brothers files for Poundland court protection, 12,000 jobs threatened
Business
Poundland is on the edge of administration after its owner, Gordon Brothers, filed for court protection this week.
This move puts up to 12,000 jobs at risk across the UK and Ireland, especially tough timing with Christmas coming up.
For now, the advisory firm Alix Partners is lined up to run the process while the company gets a brief shield from creditors.
Fortress and B&M possible Poundland buyers
Gordon Brothers just turned down a rescue bid from Martin Property Group because it didn't cover Poundland's debts.
Instead, they might sell off parts of the business to interested buyers like Fortress and B&M, so some stores (and jobs) could still be saved.
But nothing's certain yet, leaving staff waiting anxiously as talks continue about Poundland's future.