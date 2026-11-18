Gordon Brothers sets November 18 deadline to save Poundland
Poundland could be headed for serious trouble unless a new owner steps in.
Gordon Brothers has given potential buyers until November 18, 2026, to submit their final offers. The goal? To save the well-known discount chain from collapsing into administration.
Bidders like Martin Property Group and Xyra Group Holdings are in the running.
Poundland faces supplier cash crisis
Poundland is under pressure, with cash flow issues making it tough to pay suppliers right before Christmas.
There's also some drama: Gordon Brothers is facing criticism for allegedly blocking a rival bid and taking £18.3 million in fees since buying Poundland.
The outcome of this bidding war will decide if Poundland can keep its doors open.