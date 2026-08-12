How Tata Sons will choose next chairperson after N Chandrasekaran
What's the story
N Chandrasekaran's resignation as the Chairman of Tata Sons has triggered a high-profile succession process in corporate India. Tata Trusts, which own about 66% of Tata Sons, will play a key role in this selection process. The company's articles of association mandate the formation of a special selection committee for appointing the chairman, giving significant influence to these trusts over the decision.
Selection process
Selection committee's role pivotal in chairman selection
The selection committee's composition is critical as it can significantly impact the choice of chairman.
This mechanism was last used in 2016 when Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman.
A five-member selection committee was formed, which unanimously recommended Chandrasekaran for the position.
However, this time around, achieving consensus within Tata Trusts could prove to be a more complex task given their ongoing governance disputes.
Disputes
Ongoing governance disputes within Tata Trusts could delay succession
The ongoing governance disputes within Tata Trusts, including trustee appointments, tenure, and representation on the Tata Sons board, could complicate or delay the succession process.
These disagreements have even spilled into proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner involving Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the two principal Tata Trusts.
The dispute is significant as it directly impacts who will participate in selecting Chandrasekaran's successor.
Leadership balance
New chairman will need to balance continuity and change
The next chairman of Tata Sons will have to strike a balance between continuity and change.
Chandrasekaran represented continuity when he was selected in 2017, having risen through the ranks at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
However, the new chairman will also have to deal with several unfinished projects such as Air India's turnaround, Tata Digital, and the group's semiconductor ambitions.
Next steps
Focus shifts to board's handling of Chandrasekaran's resignation
The immediate focus now is on how the Tata Sons board will handle Chandrasekaran's resignation.
If his resignation is accepted, the group will have to initiate the process of selecting a successor.
With Chandrasekaran's current term running until February 2027, there is time to set up this selection mechanism and evaluate candidates.
However, building consensus within Tata Trusts over who should take charge could be a major challenge in this transition process.