Government AI alert spurs Indian firms to station startup experts
Business
With AI-powered cyber threats on the rise, Indian companies aren't just relying on remote monitoring anymore; they're asking cybersecurity startups to station their experts at their offices.
This hands-on approach helps them spot and fix breaches faster, especially after a recent government alert about AI-driven attacks targeting banks and fintech firms.
Indian firms train cybersecurity staff
The demand for skilled cybersecurity pros is way up, but there aren't enough experts to go around. Companies are training new hires, and even industries like manufacturing and healthcare are beefing up their digital defenses.
Many firms are also mixing things up with hybrid setups, combining remote monitoring with on-site support to stay ahead of increasingly clever hackers.