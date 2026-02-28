Government announces ₹1,500cr integrated programme for textile sector
Business
The government just announced the National Fiber Scheme as part of the ₹1,500 crore Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector to help India grow its own natural fibers like cotton, silk, wool, and jute—and level up in man-made and new-age fibers too.
The goal? Rely less on imports and make more at home.
What does this mean for you?
This scheme is part of a bigger push to modernize textiles—think better machinery, artisan support, eco-friendly manufacturing, and fresh skills for young talent.
With India's textile sector already supporting 45 million+ people and aiming for about ₹9 lakh crore in exports, this move could mean more opportunities (and cooler innovations) for everyone from students to entrepreneurs.