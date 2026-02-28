Government announces ₹1,500cr integrated programme for textile sector Business Feb 28, 2026

The government just announced the National Fiber Scheme as part of the ₹1,500 crore Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector to help India grow its own natural fibers like cotton, silk, wool, and jute—and level up in man-made and new-age fibers too.

The goal? Rely less on imports and make more at home.