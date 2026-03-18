Government approves ₹33,660cr BHAVYA scheme for industrial parks

Parks to be plug-and-play

These new parks will be plug-and-play, meaning companies can move in and get started quickly.

Each park needs to be at least 100 acres to qualify for up to ₹1 crore per acre in government support between FY2026-27 and FY2031-32.

The selection process will reward features like underground utilities and sustainability.

It's all part of a bigger push to boost jobs, cut import dependence, and help Indian industries grow faster.