Government approves ₹33,660cr BHAVYA scheme for industrial parks
Business
Big news for India's industry scene: the government just approved the BHAVYA scheme, putting ₹33,660 crore into building 100 modern industrial parks across about 34,000 acres.
The goal? Make it easier for businesses to set up shop, support homegrown manufacturing, and push for greener, more efficient facilities.
Parks to be plug-and-play
These new parks will be plug-and-play, meaning companies can move in and get started quickly.
Each park needs to be at least 100 acres to qualify for up to ₹1 crore per acre in government support between FY2026-27 and FY2031-32.
The selection process will reward features like underground utilities and sustainability.
It's all part of a bigger push to boost jobs, cut import dependence, and help Indian industries grow faster.