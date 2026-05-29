Government asks platforms to upload gig worker data to e-Shram

ILO's Michiko Miyamoto urges simpler registration

India's gig economy is booming, with nearly one crore workers now and projections hitting 2.5 crore by the end of the decade.

The e-Shram portal will centralize worker data so benefits can be tracked in real time and issues like portability get sorted out.

At a recent event, ILO Director Michiko Miyamoto said registration should be simpler and contributions fairer, so social protection becomes more accessible for everyone in this space.

The government is also working on new schemes covering accidents and maternity benefits under the Code on Social Security.