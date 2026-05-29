Government asks platforms to upload gig worker data to e-Shram
Heads up, gig workers and platform companies: The government wants all gig platforms to upload their worker information on the e-Shram portal by June 22, 2026.
This is part of a bigger push to boost social security for gig workers and set up a National Social Security Board, basically making sure benefits and protections actually reach people working in the gig economy.
ILO's Michiko Miyamoto urges simpler registration
India's gig economy is booming, with nearly one crore workers now and projections hitting 2.5 crore by the end of the decade.
The e-Shram portal will centralize worker data so benefits can be tracked in real time and issues like portability get sorted out.
At a recent event, ILO Director Michiko Miyamoto said registration should be simpler and contributions fairer, so social protection becomes more accessible for everyone in this space.
The government is also working on new schemes covering accidents and maternity benefits under the Code on Social Security.