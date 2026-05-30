Government backed Sagarmala Finance to launch India's 1st blue bonds Business May 30, 2026

Sagarmala Finance Corporation, backed by the government, is set to launch India's first-ever blue bonds in the current fiscal year to raise up to ₹1,000 crore for maritime projects.

The initial round will be ₹500 crore, with an option for another ₹500 crore if needed.

As managing director L V S Sudhakar Babu put it, "This will be a ₹500 crore base issue, with a green shoe option of another ₹500 crore,"