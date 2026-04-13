Government begins preparatory work for Eighth Central Pay Commission review

Eighth Central Pay Commission hires consultants

To make this happen, the commission is bringing in consultants at three levels: senior consultants (up to ₹1.8 lakh per month), regular consultants (up to ₹1.2 lakh), and young professionals (up to ₹90,000).

They'll be digging into pay structures, collecting info from ministries, and reviewing stakeholder feedback—all on focused contracts that could last up to a year.

No extra perks here; it's all about the work.