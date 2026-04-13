Government begins preparatory work for Eighth Central Pay Commission review
The government has just initiated preparatory work for the Eighth Central Pay Commission (8CPC) to take a fresh look at how central government employees are paid, including salaries, allowances, pensions, and bonuses.
The idea is to use real data and feedback to figure out if changes are needed for current workers and pensioners.
Eighth Central Pay Commission hires consultants
To make this happen, the commission is bringing in consultants at three levels: senior consultants (up to ₹1.8 lakh per month), regular consultants (up to ₹1.2 lakh), and young professionals (up to ₹90,000).
They'll be digging into pay structures, collecting info from ministries, and reviewing stakeholder feedback—all on focused contracts that could last up to a year.
No extra perks here; it's all about the work.