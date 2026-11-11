Government clears over 9,000cr to keep Mudra, Stand-Up India running

With this extra funding, the Mudra scheme can offer loans worth a massive ₹12.6 lakh crore over the next 5 years, and they've even dropped the annual guarantee fee from 1% to 0.75%.

Stand-Up India is also planning to back another 2.5 lakh new business owners from women and SC/ST communities by 2031.

Since its launch in 2016, it's already facilitated loans for more than 2.75 lakh women and SC/ST entrepreneurs.

More funding means more chances for young founders to turn their ideas into reality!