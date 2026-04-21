Government credits excise duty cuts for low Indian fuel prices

India's fuel supply chain stable

Despite some panic LPG bookings in places like Maharashtra and Bihar, India's fuel supply chain is holding strong.

Nine crude oil carriers and LPG vessels have arrived in India till date, and no further incidents have been reported after April 18, and with the busy kharif season coming up, oil companies are making sure there's enough gasoline for everyone.

A new maritime insurance plan is also in the works to help keep deliveries running smoothly.