Government credits excise duty cuts for low Indian fuel prices
Even though India's average crude oil basket prices have risen from $63 in February to $113 in March and $116 so far in April, India has managed to keep fuel prices among the lowest in the region.
The government says this is thanks to steps like cutting excise duty, helping shield consumers from international price shocks.
India's fuel supply chain stable
Despite some panic LPG bookings in places like Maharashtra and Bihar, India's fuel supply chain is holding strong.
Nine crude oil carriers and LPG vessels have arrived in India till date, and no further incidents have been reported after April 18, and with the busy kharif season coming up, oil companies are making sure there's enough gasoline for everyone.
A new maritime insurance plan is also in the works to help keep deliveries running smoothly.