Government Degree College for Women Hyderabad launches Vidya 3.0, EWLP
Hyderabad's Government Degree College for Women just launched Project Vidya 3.0 and the Emerging Women Leaders Programme (EWLP), all about helping young women build real-world leadership skills: think decision-making, communication, and social responsibility.
Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan called these programs a big step toward preparing future women leaders.
EWLP trains 55 final-year students
EWLP is a one-year journey for 55 final-year students, featuring 15 sessions on everything from professional etiquette to entrepreneurship and ethics.
Chief of Field Office, UNICEF India Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse highlighted how empowering women through skill-building can have lifelong impact, while Principal Prof. K Padmavathi said the program is about blending values with confidence, setting students up for success beyond college.