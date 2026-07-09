Government Degree College for Women Hyderabad launches Vidya 3.0, EWLP

EWLP trains 55 final-year students

EWLP is a one-year journey for 55 final-year students, featuring 15 sessions on everything from professional etiquette to entrepreneurship and ethics.

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF India Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse highlighted how empowering women through skill-building can have lifelong impact, while Principal Prof. K Padmavathi said the program is about blending values with confidence, setting students up for success beyond college.