Government examines airport operators owning airlines over Adani Group interest
Business
The government is examining the implications of airport operators also owning airlines, in response to a question on the Adani Group's interest in starting an airline.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said it's great to have more airlines in the mix, but mixing airport and airline ownership needs a closer look.
No blanket ban, Delhi Mumbai exceptions
There isn't a blanket ban on airports owning airlines, except for some specific rules at Delhi and Mumbai airports.
The government says it wants healthy competition and growth in aviation, but also wants to make sure cross-ownership doesn't create problems.
No final call has been made yet; they're still weighing the pros and cons before deciding what's next.