Government extends ESIC amnesty scheme until December 31 2026
Business
The government just gave the ESIC's New Amnesty Scheme 2025 a three-month extension, so employers now have until December 31, 2026, to settle old disputes.
The scheme, which kicked off last October, is all about helping businesses and employees resolve cases out of court and clear up legal backlogs.
Companies settle dues with interest only
With this extension, companies can settle dues by paying what they owe plus interest, with no extra penalties tacked on.
If they've already paid up but had a case pending, they can withdraw it by paying just 10% of the disputed damages.
It's a move aimed at making things easier for businesses while still looking out for employee rights and reducing the pile-up in courts.