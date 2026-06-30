Government extends GSTAT appeals deadline to July 31, 2026
Missed the deadline to file a GST appeal? Good news, the government just gave everyone extra time.
The last date to file appeals with the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) is now July 31, 2026.
This move comes after the official portal got overloaded, with nearly 30,000 appeals flooding in before June 30 and daily filings hitting as high as 5,500.
Finance Ministry urges early filing
The extension is meant to make things smoother for taxpayers and avoid tech headaches from last-minute rushes.
The Finance Ministry has asked people not to wait until the end to submit appeals so everything runs smoothly.
Tax experts like Abhishek Jain, Partner and Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG in India, say this extra time should help folks transition into the new system without worrying about missing out due to technical issues.