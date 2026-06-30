Government extends GSTAT appeals deadline to July 31, 2026

Finance Ministry urges early filing

The extension is meant to make things smoother for taxpayers and avoid tech headaches from last-minute rushes.

The Finance Ministry has asked people not to wait until the end to submit appeals so everything runs smoothly.

Tax experts like Abhishek Jain, Partner and Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG in India, say this extra time should help folks transition into the new system without worrying about missing out due to technical issues.