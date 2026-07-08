Government extends NPS life cycle funds to central autonomous bodies Business Jul 08, 2026

Big update for employees of central autonomous bodies: the government just extended two new investment options under the National Pension System (NPS): the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75-High) and the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund.

The Aggressive option lets you invest up to 75% in equities for higher growth, while the Balanced Life Cycle Fund keeps equity at 50% and gradually reduces risk as you get older.

Until now, these choices were only available to central government staff.