Government extends NPS life cycle funds to central autonomous bodies
Big update for employees of central autonomous bodies: the government just extended two new investment options under the National Pension System (NPS): the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund (LC-75-High) and the Aggressive Life Cycle Fund.
The Aggressive option lets you invest up to 75% in equities for higher growth, while the Balanced Life Cycle Fund keeps equity at 50% and gradually reduces risk as you get older.
Until now, these choices were only available to central government staff.
Finance ministry seeks wider NPS outreach
The finance ministry wants all relevant departments to spread the word about these fresh options.
It's part of a push to make the NPS more flexible and appealing, so employees can pick what fits their financial goals and risk comfort best.
If you're planning your retirement, these new choices could help you tailor your savings a bit more your way.