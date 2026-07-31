Government extends PM-KISAN to 2030-31 with ₹3,15,614cr backing for farmers
Business
The government just gave the green light to keep the PM-KISAN scheme running through 2030-31.
This means farmers across India will keep getting direct income support, a move that started back in 2019.
For this extension, ₹3,15,614 crore has been set aside.
Farmers get ₹6,000 via Aadhaar-linked DBT
Eligible farming families get ₹6,000 every year, split into three payments of ₹2,000 each, sent straight to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through direct benefit transfer, or DBT.
It's all about making sure money reaches farmers quickly and transparently, showing the government wants to keep backing those who grow our food.