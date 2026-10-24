Government eyes ₹40,000cr TEEM scheme modernizing textile and garment clusters
The government is eyeing a giant ₹40,000 crore push to modernize textile and garment clusters over the next five years.
Called the TEEM (Textile Expansion and Employment) Scheme, this plan focuses on upgrading infrastructure and technology to help Indian textiles stay competitive globally.
The proposal is currently being reviewed, with Cabinet approval expected soon.
Textiles sector targets $100bn by 2030
Textiles are India's second-biggest job creator after agriculture, so this upgrade could mean more opportunities, especially in places like Tiruppur and Coimbatore.
The scheme aims to boost productivity and make exports smoother, just in time for easier access to European markets thanks to an upcoming India-EU trade deal.
The big goal? More than doubling textile exports to $100 billion by 2030.