Government keeps PPF interest rate at 7.1% through June 2026

PPF 1.5L deduction, 50% withdrawal cap

PPF comes with triple tax benefits: what you invest (up to ₹1.5 lakh per year) qualifies for a tax deduction under the old tax regime, the interest you earn, and your final withdrawal are tax-free, while the contribution deduction is available under the old tax regime.

You can make partial withdrawals after five years, but only up to 50% of the lower of the balance at the end of the fourth year before withdrawal or the balance at the end of the previous year.