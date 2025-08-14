Government expands Delhi Milk Scheme with new cow milk products
What's the story
The Indian government has expanded its dairy offerings in the Delhi-NCR region by launching new cow milk products and co-branded items under the Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS). The move, announced on Thursday, comes as part of an effort to strengthen the dairy ecosystem and create more opportunities for consumers. With this expansion, consumers can now buy cow milk from DMS booths and partner outlets.
Initiative details
DMS's modernization efforts
The DMS initiative, which was launched in 1959, is one of the government's major dairy supply programs in Delhi. It currently has around 600 booths and 500 other outlets across the city. The recent product launch is part of DMS's modernization efforts to expand market reach and improve consumer satisfaction in the dairy sector.
Employment boost
New booth allotment letters issued
At the launch event, 22 new booth allotment letters were also handed over to selected applicants. This move is expected to create fresh employment opportunities and strengthen the rural-urban dairy connection. Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) Secretary Alka Upadhyaya praised DMS and Haryana Milk Federation for their efforts in introducing these new products.
Brand impact
DAHD additional secretary's remarks
DAHD Additional Secretary Varsha Joshi stressed the importance of the DMS brand for the Delhi-NCR region. She said that the product expansion is a major step forward for the organization. The new offerings are likely to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences and improve access to quality dairy products in urban areas.