Government expands Delhi Milk Scheme with new cow milk products

The Indian government has expanded its dairy offerings in the Delhi-NCR region by launching new cow milk products and co-branded items under the Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS). The move, announced on Thursday, comes as part of an effort to strengthen the dairy ecosystem and create more opportunities for consumers. With this expansion, consumers can now buy cow milk from DMS booths and partner outlets.

Initiative details DMS's modernization efforts The DMS initiative, which was launched in 1959, is one of the government's major dairy supply programs in Delhi. It currently has around 600 booths and 500 other outlets across the city. The recent product launch is part of DMS's modernization efforts to expand market reach and improve consumer satisfaction in the dairy sector.

Employment boost New booth allotment letters issued At the launch event, 22 new booth allotment letters were also handed over to selected applicants. This move is expected to create fresh employment opportunities and strengthen the rural-urban dairy connection. Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) Secretary Alka Upadhyaya praised DMS and Haryana Milk Federation for their efforts in introducing these new products.