Market alert: BSE, NSE closed on August 15
Heads up: Both NSE and BSE will be closed this Friday, August 15, 2025, for Independence Day.
That means no trading in stocks, derivatives, or commodities until markets reopen on Monday, August 18.
Mark your calendar
If you're following the markets or planning trades, mark your calendar—this is one of two August holidays (the other is Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27).
Just before the break, Sensex jumped about 1.4% past 80,000 and Nifty neared 24,700.
Regular trading runs Monday to Friday from 9:15am to 3:30pm.
More market holidays coming up
After August, watch out for more market holidays in October (including a special Diwali Muhurat trading session), November, and December.
So if you're investing or just curious about market moves around festivals—plan ahead!