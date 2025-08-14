ReNew's profits soar as they sell more power
ReNew, the clean energy company listed on Nasdaq, just posted a huge leap in profits for April-June 2025—net profit hit ₹513 crore, way up from last year's ₹39 crore.
The main reason? They sold a lot more power.
Total income surged to ₹4,118 crore (from ₹2,490 crore last year), with power sales bringing in ₹2,547 crore and their module and cell manufacturing operations adding another ₹1,322 crore.
ReNew also grew its clean energy portfolio to 18.2 GW—including new battery storage—and saw solid earnings from manufacturing sales.
ReNew's commissioned capacity is up nearly 15% over last year at 11.1 GW as of June 2025.
Looking forward, they're aiming to finish another 1.6-2.4 GW of projects this fiscal and expect to make up to ₹2 billion from selling assets as part of their strategy to keep investing in new green projects.