Government locks EPF rate at 8.25% for FY26 ensuring stability

EPF interest calculated monthly credited annually

The finance ministry had to sign off on this, since EPF deposits are government-backed.

The current rate holds steady from last year, after a slight bump up from previous years (it was just 8.10% in FY22, the lowest in decades).

Interest gets calculated every month but is credited annually; if your account sits idle for three years, it stops earning interest, so keeping your EPF active is key if you want those returns to keep rolling in.