Government locks EPF rate at 8.25% for FY26 ensuring stability
Good news for anyone with an EPF account: the government has locked in an 8.25% interest rate for FY26.
That means over seven crore EPFO subscribers can expect steady returns, with interest credits coming their way by the end of this month.
This rate was first suggested back in March and has stayed consistent for three years now, so you can count on some stability.
EPF interest calculated monthly credited annually
The finance ministry had to sign off on this, since EPF deposits are government-backed.
The current rate holds steady from last year, after a slight bump up from previous years (it was just 8.10% in FY22, the lowest in decades).
Interest gets calculated every month but is credited annually; if your account sits idle for three years, it stops earning interest, so keeping your EPF active is key if you want those returns to keep rolling in.